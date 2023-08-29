Woman (20s) charged in connection with fatal Sliabh Liag assault

A WOMAN ARRESTED in connection with a fatal assault in Co Donegal in June has been charged by gardaí.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is due to appear before a Special Sitting of Letterkenny District Court this morning at 11.00am.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the Sliabh Liag / Killybegs area of the county some time between 24 and 25 June.

The body of a man, Robert Wilkin who was in his 60s and from Northern Ireland, was recovered from the water off the cliffside at Sliabh Liag in early July.

Gardaí arrested the woman yesterday and detained her at a garda station in Donegal.

She will be the second person to be charged in connection with the death, following gardaí charging a 38-year-old man with murder last month.