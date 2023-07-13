Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo (File Image) Sliabh Liag, Co Donegal
# Killybegs
Man re-arrested over alleged assault at Sliabh Liag sea cliffs last month
The man (30s) was re-arrested this morning according to a statement from An Garda Síochána.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been re-arrested by Gardaí over an alleged serious assault that reportedly happened at a house in Sliabh Liag in Co Donegal last month.

The man, in his 30s, was re-arrested this morning, according to a statement from An Garda Síochána, as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged assault at the sea cliffs.

Last week a body of a man, who is understood to be in his 60s and from Northern Ireland, was recovered from the water last week

Gardaí are now trying to establish if the recovered body is linked to the alleged assault that reportedly took place between 24 and 25 June.

The man in his 30s was initially arrested towards the end of last month, when gardaí began their investigation, and was rearrested this morning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, according to the statement.

On 4 July Gardaí said that the results of post mortem carried out by the State Pathologist would not be published publicly for operational reasons and that an incident room has been established in Ballyshannon Garda Station in Donegal.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor

