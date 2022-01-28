#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following alleged sexual assault in Sligo

The alleged assault occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 28 Jan 2022, 6:29 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
GARDAÍ IN SLIGO are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault during the early hours of yesterday morning in Ballinode. 

Investigating gardaí are “anxious” to speak with two couples in particular who walked through the grounds of Sligo Institute of Technology at around 1.30am on 27 January.

Gardaí said these witnesses may be in a position to assist their investigation.

It is understood gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault. 

Gardaí asked these witnesses, or anyone else who may have been in the area at the time in the early hours of yesterday morning, to contact gardaí.

A garda spokesperson highlighted that people should get in contact “whether or not they believe they may have any information of assistance”. 

People are asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone number on 1800 666 111.

