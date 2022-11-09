Another man arrested in Sligo organised crime probe

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ IN SLIGO have arrested another man in relation to an ongoing investigation probing the activities of an organised criminal gang.
The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Gardaí had arrested two men on Monday in relation to the same investigation.
This brings to 14 the total number of people arrested by officers.
Two people have been charged with crimes so far.
