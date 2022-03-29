#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 29 March 2022
Woman in critical condition following Sligo collision

The collision happened at 3.45pm yesterday at Grange, Co Sligo.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 7:25 AM
Image: Shutterstock
A WOMAN IS in a critical condition in hospital after the car she was driving collided with a lorry and a van. 

Gardaí and other emergency services went to the scene of the serious incident at 3.45pm yesterday on the N15 at Grange, County Sligo.

The woman was taken to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition while no one else was said to be injured.

The road was closed over night as forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N15 at Grange between 3:30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Niall O'Connor
