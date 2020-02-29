This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 February, 2020
Coast Guard helicopter in Sligo rescues two surfers during Storm Jorge

The Coast Guard said it strongly advised people to avoid coastal activities during stormy weather.

By Sean Murray Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 6:28 PM
53 minutes ago 12,810 Views 31 Comments
THE IRISH COAST Guard deployed a helicopter and crew today to help two surfers that got into difficulty in Sligo.

The casualties were recovered and handed over to the National Ambulance Service.

The incident occurred while that area of the country was subject to a Status Orange wind warning. Earlier, a Status Red warning applied to Galway and Clare.

Met Éireann said that Storm Jorge would bring winds of speeds 65 to 80 km/hr along with gusts of 110 to 130 km/hr in the areas affected by the orange warning. A Status Yellow rainfall warning also applies to Connacht and Donegal this evening, with a Status Yellow snow/ice warning all over Ireland.

There were reports, meanwhile, of swimmers taking to the sea in Salthill in Galway today during the red alert.

The Coast Guard said that it strongly advised the public to avoid coastal activities during storm conditions.

Thousands of homes were left without power on the west coast as the storm made landfall while fallen trees were causing traffic disruption across the country today.

About 15,000 properties were cut off during the earlier part of Saturday and by mid-afternoon ESB Networks had been successful in returning supply to all but 1,000 customers.

However, power outages were still affecting customers this evening including over 2,000 households and businesses in Marino in Dublin.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy convened a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group.

He urged people in the worst affected areas to stay indoors.

“There is a potential for damage from gusts everywhere in the country today,” he said.

“People need to be alert and need to be aware.”

Currently, the remaining weather alerts are due to expire at midnight tonight, with the exception of the Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the entire country that will remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

With reporting from the Press Association

