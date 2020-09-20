One killed and three seriously injured in Sligo road crash

A MAN HAS died and three people were seriously injured in a road crash in Co Sligo this morning.

Gardaí said two cars collided on the N15 near Rathcormack at around 11.50am today. The driver of one car, a man aged in his 40s, sustained fatal injuries on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of this car was treated at the scene.

The female driver (30s) of the second car was taken to University Hospital Galway by air ambulance where her condition is described as serious. Both passengers in this woman’s car were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed as the scene is being examined by forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to the collision, to come forward, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage from around that time in that area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.