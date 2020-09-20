#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 20 September 2020
Advertisement

One killed and three seriously injured in Sligo road crash

The two-car collision occurred near Rathcormack this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 6:37 PM
47 minutes ago 12,273 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5210377
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS died and three people were seriously injured in a road crash in Co Sligo this morning.

Gardaí said two cars collided on the N15 near Rathcormack at around 11.50am today. The driver of one car, a man aged in his 40s, sustained fatal injuries on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of this car was treated at the scene.

The female driver (30s) of the second car was taken to University Hospital Galway by air ambulance where her condition is described as serious. Both passengers in this woman’s car were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed as the scene is being examined by forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to the collision, to come forward, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage from around that time in that area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie