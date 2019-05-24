Complaint made to gardaí over alleged electoral fraud in Sligo

SLIGO COUNTY COUNCIL has said it is aware that a formal complaint has been made to gardaí in relation to a number of people on its postal voters list, with an investigation now under way.

In a statement, it said it’s an offence to knowingly give false information when applying for a postal vote and applicants are made aware of this at the time of application.

“At the time of application for inclusion in the Postal Voters list all applicants are required to declare that they are unable to go in person to vote at a polling station by reason of a physical disability, and that they are ordinarily resident at the address given,” the council said.

The applications must be signed and stamped by a registered medical practitioner certifying the applicant has a stated physical illness or disability and is unable to go to a polling station in person.

Just under 300 postal votes were issued by the council for physical illness or disability for the elections taking place today.

In relation to the complaint made to gardaí, the council said it will assist gardaí with any enquiries and will furnish any material documents required.

Sligo County Council has also sought legal advice in relation to suggestions voting today in the constituency could have been delayed, and said there was no provision in law that applied her to delay or defer an election.

In a statement, gardaí said: “A complaint has been received at Sligo and local gardaí have been appointed to carry out enquires and investigate the matter.”