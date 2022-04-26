#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 26 April 2022
Advertisement

Female pedestrian dies and three other people injured in Sligo crash

The woman was walking at the junction of Castle Street and Market Street at the time of the collision.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 10:41 PM
1 hour ago 7,711 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5748488
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A WOMAN HAS died after she and a second pedestrian were knocked down in Sligo this afternoon. 

The woman, who was in her early 70s, died following the incident on the junction of Castle Street and Market Street in the town at 4pm today. 

A garda spokesperson said that the scene is currently close for a technical examination. 

“A female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. A male pedestrian sustained non life threatening injuries during the course of this collision and was taken to Sligo University Hospital.

“The driver and passenger of the car involved were also taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“An Garda Síochána are aware that some mobile phone camera footage is being shared on social media. An Garda Síochána are appealing for people not to further share this imagery if they come across it out of respect for the family of the deceased,” the spokesperson said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to make contact with them.

They have also asked for anyone, pedestrians or road users with camera footage, including dash cams, who were in the area of the incident between 4pm and 4.15pm to make it available to investigators. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie