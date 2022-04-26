Female pedestrian dies and three other people injured in Sligo crash

A WOMAN HAS died after she and a second pedestrian were knocked down in Sligo this afternoon.

The woman, who was in her early 70s, died following the incident on the junction of Castle Street and Market Street in the town at 4pm today.

A garda spokesperson said that the scene is currently close for a technical examination.

“A female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. A male pedestrian sustained non life threatening injuries during the course of this collision and was taken to Sligo University Hospital.

“The driver and passenger of the car involved were also taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“An Garda Síochána are aware that some mobile phone camera footage is being shared on social media. An Garda Síochána are appealing for people not to further share this imagery if they come across it out of respect for the family of the deceased,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to make contact with them.

They have also asked for anyone, pedestrians or road users with camera footage, including dash cams, who were in the area of the incident between 4pm and 4.15pm to make it available to investigators.