Man in his 60s dies in Sligo crash

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a road crash in Sligo which resulted in the death of a man in his 60s.

The crash, involving a van and a jeep, occurred on the R284 at Jinks Cross, Carraroe, this evening, at around 7pm.

The sole occupant of the jeep, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said the scene of the crash was being preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigations. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.