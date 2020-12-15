#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 December 2020
Sligo residents warned to close windows and doors following asbestos fire in Larkhill area

No injuries have been reported at this time.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 8:00 AM
Road closures were put in place due to the incident.
Image: Sligo County Council
Image: Sligo County Council

HOMES AND BUSINESSES in Sligo town are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to a fire involving asbestos in the Larkhill area.

Emergency services were called to the blaze shortly before 5am this morning. Larkhill Road is closed in both directions and diversions have been put in place.

People are being urged to take extra care in the area as smoke may be affecting visibility.

It is understood that the blaze took place in a shed at a domestic premises.

Fire services and gardaí are attending the scene. A garda spokesperson said that no injuries have been reported at this time.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

