Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Woman charged with public order offences after allegedly coughing on garda

The woman was part of a group who were found to be drinking together earlier today.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 8:25 PM
50 minutes ago
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN WHO allegedly coughed in the face of a garda is due in court this evening charged with public order offences.

Gardaí received reports that a group of people had congregated and were drinking in Riverstown, Co Sligo, at 3.15pm.

When they arrived, a woman in her 30s refused to provide her details to gardaí and then allegedly coughed on a garda, implying that she had the coronavirus.

This woman was arrested for public order offences and was taken to Ballymote Garda Station where she has since been charged.

She is due to appear before a special sitting of Carrick On Shannon District court this evening.

An Garda Siochana has said it continues to remind the public of the need for people to comply with physical distancing in line with HSE guidelines.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

