Friday 22 February, 2019
Over 200 jobs to be created in Sligo as GW Plastics expands its Irish operations

The US company manufactures injection moulded thermoplastic and silicone solution for healthcare and pharmaceutical industries

By Adam Daly Friday 22 Feb 2019, 2:00 PM
18 minutes ago 700 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4507805
Gw Plastics, Finisklin Business Park, Sligo,
Image: Avenue/GW Plastics Company
Gw Plastics, Finisklin Business Park, Sligo,
Gw Plastics, Finisklin Business Park, Sligo,
Image: Avenue/GW Plastics Company

OVER TWO HUNDREDS jobs are to be created in Sligo as GW Plastics plans to expand its operations there. 

The US company manufactures injection moulded thermoplastic and silicone solution for healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. 

GW Plastics purchased Avenue Mould Solutions in 2017 and is growing its operation in response to “increased customer demand” in its medical device and drug delivery business.  

The company plans to invest €5.7 million to grow its product development, thermoplastic and silicone injection moulding, and contract assembly capabilities in Europe.

The company plans to expand its moulding operations into a scalable 23,000 square foot site in IDA’s Business and Technology Park in Finisklin, Sligo.

Speaking at the launch today Taoiseach  Leo Varadkar said Sligo is recognised as a major regional centre and a driver of economic development under the Government’s national development plan. 

The creation of 200 new jobs by GW Plastics is great news for the company, its staff and prospective employees and is further evidence that Sligo is a great place in which to invest, work and live. 

“Next week, the Business Minister Heather Humphreys will launch the new Regional Enterprise Plan for the North West. The Plan, which has been developed from the ground up, will build on the huge progress of recent years in the region, as well as tackling any vulnerabilities. We want to help each region build on its unique strengths and ensure they are leveraged for enterprise development,” Varadkar said. 

Gerard Henn, General Manager of Avenue Mould Solutions said the expansion by GW Plastics “will strengthen our European capabilities”. 

