Man (20s) dies in Sligo road crash

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a road crash in Sligo yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash that occurred on the R278 at Magheranrush in Calry at 5pm.

The crash involved a car and a jeep.

The driver of the car – a 22-year-old man – was taken from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the jeep – a 35-year-old man – was also taken to hospital. He is currently receiving treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road remains closed this morning and forensic collision investigations have examined the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, and for any road users who may have dash-cam or other camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

In particular, gardaí are seeking to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on either the R286 or R278 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.