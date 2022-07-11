Woman (70) dies following Sligo car crash

A 70-YEAR-old woman has died following a car crash in Sligo yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a crash involving a car and a jeep on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney shortly after 3pm yesterday.

Advertisement

The occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by ambulance to Sligo General Hospital.

A woman aged 70, who was travelling in the car, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”