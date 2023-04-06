Motorists urged to be careful on roads this weekend after 11 Easter fatalities in recent years

GARDAÍ AND THE Road Safety Authority have issued a road safety appeal to all motorists this weekend after research from the RSA found there has been 11 fatalities and 67 serious injuries over the last five Easter Bank holiday weekends.

Two people were killed and 18 people were seriously injured last year during the Bank Holiday period, which brings a higher volume of traffic onto the roads across the country.

The RSA also found there has been 45 road deaths so far in 2023, which is one death more than during the same period in 2022.

Gardaí and the RSA are asking drivers to slow down, wear seatbelts and not to drive while impaired.

Drivers are also reminded to be aware of other road users like pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists particularly on rural roads.

Advertisement

The RSA advises pedestrians to use the footpath or, if there is none, to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

The authority also advises both drivers and pedestrians to plan a method to get home safely if socialising over the bank holiday, especially if they plan on drinking.

It suggests that drivers who are planning a long journey over the Bank Holiday should give themselves additional time to get to the destination safely and plan breaks along the way to avoid fatigue.

Applegreen, in partnership with the RSA, are offering free coffee to drivers at participating stores, between 2-8pm over the entire bank holiday weekend, to also help combat driver fatigue, what they call “Driver Reviver Sites”.

Research on the collisions to date show that 49% of fatalities this year are 35 years old or younger with 55% of all fatal crashes being single vehicle collisions.

The RSA is telling drivers “Don’t risk it” when driving the morning after a night of drinking, adding that you “may not be safe to drive”.

The authority advise to delay your journey if you cannot arrange alternative transport, like public transport or a lift.