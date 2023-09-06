Does your child have a smartphone, or did you have one as a child? We want to hear your stories

Smartphones and how they may affect kids has become a hot button issue.

A report released this week found 93% of kids aged between 8 and 12 now own their own smart device – but also warned that one in four primary school-aged children in Ireland have experienced cyberbullying in the past year.

Alex Cooney, Chief Executive of CyberSafeKids said children were extremely active on social media while unsupervised, leaving them vulnerable to “bullying, grooming, and exposure to violent or sexual content”.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that he thinks smartphones should be banned in schools.

However, for many families the arguments in favour of giving children smartphones are compelling. These include safety, as it allows parents and kids to stay in contact, and socialising: given the prevalance of smartphone ownership, not having one could leave a child isolated from their classmates and friends.

Many parents feel their teenagers or pre-teens are ready for their own phone once the right safeguards are in place. The question of what age is the right age can be a bone of contention between kids and parents.

With all this in mind, The Journal would like to hear from you about how your family has navigated this tricky issue.

Reach out and let us know your story if you are:

The parent of a child with a smartphone – what age did you let them get one and what has the experience been for you and them?

A parent who has decided not to let their child get a phone – how has it worked out?

A young person who got a smartphone when you were a child. Looking back now, are you glad you got one when you did, and what effect do you think it had?

A teacher. At what age do you think it is appropriate for children to own a smartphone and should they be allowed in primary schools?

We’ll share the stories in a future article. Please include your name, your age and the county you live in an email along with your story.

Please tell us if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece.

To share your story, please send 250-300 words (or more if you like) to steven.fox@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Smartphones’.