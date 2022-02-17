Man (20s) arrested over smishing scam targeting people nationwide

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s in relation to a scam which has targeted people nationwide.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man as part of an ongoing investigation into cyber offending online and ‘smishing’.

Smishing is a type of scam which sees a fraudster use a text message to trick targeted recipients into clicking a link.

The arrest was made this morning in Ballymun following a search operation by GNECB and officers from the DMR South Central Detective Unit.

The man is currently held under the provisions of Section 50 the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Ballymun Garda station and can be detained for up to seven days.

A garda spokesman said: “This investigation is part of Operation KRYPTOS, an operation that is part of ongoing investigations into cyber offending online and the sending of bogus ‘smishing’ text messages to victims throughout the country.

Investigations are ongoing.