This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're in limbo': Over a dozen families forced to move after Dublin fire

The fire occurred this morning in Smithfield.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 7:35 PM
38 minutes ago 3,393 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4810109
The electrical junction box that caused the fire.
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
The electrical junction box that caused the fire.
The electrical junction box that caused the fire.
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

NEARLY 100 HOMES were without power in north Dublin today after a fire broke out at an electrical box in an apartment complex. 

The fire broke out this morning on Queen Street, Smithfield, causing dozens of people to be evacuated from homes in the area. 

Power has since been restored after the fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Bridgade, but nearly 20 families could be temporarily forced to live in alternative accommodation due to the damage caused by the electrical fire. 

At one stage, ESB figures showed that over 90 homes were without power.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council confirmed to TheJournal.ie that four housing blocks saw their electricity supply disrupted by the fire. 

However, the spokesperson said that restoring power to one of the blocks would take longer because it is “complex by nature”. 

“Dublin City Council is currently finding alternative temporary accommodation for a number of families until power is restored to their accommodation,” they said. 

However, residents have expressed concern about where this accommodation might be. 

Michelle O’Neill, a local resident, told TheJournal.ie that between 15 and 19 families will be forced into alternative accommodation as a result of the fire. 

O’Neill said that they were still waiting to find out where they’ll be housed. “We’re in limbo,” she said.

“It’s just a waiting game,” she added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie