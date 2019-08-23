'Ní fheicimid a leithéid arís ann': After 127 years of (very) early starts Dublin's Fruit & Vegetable Market closed its doors today

DUBLIN’S FRUIT AND Vegetable Market near Smithfield closed today for the last time ahead of plans to redevelop the building, just off Capel Street, into a modern retail space along the lines of Cork’s English Market.

Opened in 1892 to facilitate Dublin’s market traders, Dublin City Council was granted planning permission for the wholesale market’s refurbishment in 2015.

Wholesale traders – some of whom have operated in the market for decades – have had to find new premises for their stalls while the works take place, with some reaching financial settlements with the council.

TheJournal.ie visited this morning to talk to traders and customers as they said goodbye to the market in its current form.

Watch the video for our full report.