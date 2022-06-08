#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Should the legal age for smoking be increased to 21?

A report commissioned by the UK government is set to recommend the measure.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 9:07 AM
A GOVERNMENT-BACKED REPORT in the UK has recommended that the legal age for smoking be raised to 21.

There have been broader plans to have just 5% of people smoking by 2030 following significant increases during the pandemic, according to the Guardian.

Amid increasingly more radical moves from governments to tackle smoking, New Zealand last December announced plans to effectively ban smoking by progressively increasing the age at which tobacco products can be bought, so today’s young teens will never be able to buy cigarettes legally.

The law in Ireland states that it is an offence to sell cigarettes or other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18.

The HSE last month expressed concern over the widening gap in smoking prevalence across socio-economic groups, despite an overall decline in tobacco use in Ireland. 

So, we’re asking if you think the legal age should be increased to 21 here?


Poll Results:

Yes (1312)
No (375)
I don't know/I have no opinion (59)



About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

