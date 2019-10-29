Poll: Should people be allowed to smoke on hospital grounds?

NO-SMOKING POLICIES seem to be widely flouted at two of Dublin’s maternity hospitals, six years after it was announced that the grounds would be smoke-free.

In November 2013, the Coombe, alongside the Rotunda and the National Maternity Hospital, all became tobacco-free campuses.

This meant that smoking shelters were dismantled and cigarette bins were removed in line with HSE policy.

In 2012, the HSE announced that it would be banning smoking on all hospital grounds.

However, the experience of Dublin’s maternity hospitals show that the bans can be difficult to enforce.

