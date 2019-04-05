This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Smoky coal ban delayed by government amid legal threats from coal industry

Minister Richard Bruton has not indicated when the ban is now likely to come into effect.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 5 Apr 2019, 9:27 AM
26 minutes ago 1,631 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Vikojam
Image: Shutterstock/Vikojam

A NATIONWIDE BAN on smoky coal has been delayed by the government amid threats of legal action from the coal industry. 

Minister for Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton confirmed that the government was delaying the introduction of a ban on harmful, bituminous coal this week. 

A ban on the sale of smoky coal was first introduced in Dublin in 1990. The ban was extended in 2012 and is now in effect in 26 urban areas nationwide. According to Bruton, it has “proved very effective in reducing particulate matter and sulphur dioxide levels and has had the effect of significantly improving public health”. 

“Research indicates, for example, that the ban has resulted in over 350 fewer annual deaths in Dublin alone.”

After discussing the issue with the Attorney General, however, Bruton has now confirmed that his department is working to finalise “a legally robust plan which will improve air quality by reducing particulate matter in the air”. 

“Pending the completion of this work I am aware of the need to provide clarity now to the public and to the trade to enable them adequately plan for purchases of stock for the 2019-20 heating season,” Bruton told Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae in reply to a Dáil question. 

A full ban was due to come into effect from Autumn this year. “I can confirm therefore that the current ban on bituminous coal will not be extended nationwide for the 2019-20 heating season,” Bruton said. 

The minister did not indicate when the ban is now likely to come into effect. 

The nationwide smoky coal ban was first announced by Labour TD Alan Kelly in 2015, who was Environment Minister at the time.

In 2017, Bruton’s predecessor Denis Naughten said the ban on the sale and distribution of smoky coal would not be introduced immediately but that there’d be a 12 month period for the industry to “wash through” existing stock.

The Environmental Protection Agency has repeatedly highlighted that air quality is significantly worse in smaller towns during the winter months because large quantities of solid fuel are being burned.

