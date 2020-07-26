​​Smoky coal ban extended to all towns with populations of over 10,000 people

CLIMATE ACTION MINISTER Eamon Ryan has today signed regulations which have extended the smoky coal ban to all towns with populations over 10,000 people.

From 1 September, the burning, sale and marketing of smoky coal will be prohibited in thirteen additional areas across the country.

The new areas are:

Cavan Town

Carrigtwohill, Cobh, Midleton and Mallow in Cork

Killarney, Kerry

Longford Town

Castlebar and Ballina in Mayo

Ashbourne, Meath

Tullamore, Offaly

Tramore, Waterford

Enniscorthy, Wexford

Ryan said this measure will reduce air pollution and promote public health.

“The main health effects of air pollution include stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma. Fine particulate matter, the pollutant of most concern from domestic solid fuel burning is linked to a range of diseases. Banning smoky coal saves lives and improves health outcomes,” he added.

An interactive online map, to illustrate both the existing Low Smoke Zones and the new ones that will be in effect from 1 September is available here. The map includes an Eircode search facility, whereby a user can enter the Eircode of any particular premises, to see whether or not it falls within a low smoke zone.

Local authorities are responsible for the enforcement of the smoky coal ban within their areas and have a range of powers available to them, including the option to issue an on the spot fine with a penalty range of €250 to €1000.