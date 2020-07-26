This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

​​Smoky coal ban extended to all towns with populations of over 10,000 people

The new ban kicks in on 1 September.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 5,746 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160176
Image: Shutterstock/Mariyana M
Image: Shutterstock/Mariyana M

CLIMATE ACTION MINISTER Eamon Ryan has today signed regulations which have extended the smoky coal ban to all towns with populations over 10,000 people. 

From 1 September, the burning, sale and marketing of smoky coal will be prohibited in thirteen additional areas across the country. 

The new areas are: 

  • Cavan Town
  • Carrigtwohill, Cobh, Midleton and Mallow in Cork
  • Killarney, Kerry
  • Longford Town
  • Castlebar and Ballina in Mayo
  • Ashbourne, Meath
  • Tullamore, Offaly
  • Tramore, Waterford
  • Enniscorthy, Wexford

Ryan said this measure will reduce air pollution and promote public health.

“The main health effects of air pollution include stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma. Fine particulate matter, the pollutant of most concern from domestic solid fuel burning is linked to a range of diseases. Banning smoky coal saves lives and improves health outcomes,” he added.

An interactive online map, to illustrate both the existing Low Smoke Zones and the new ones that will be in effect from 1 September is available here. The map includes an Eircode search facility, whereby a user can enter the Eircode of any particular premises, to see whether or not it falls within a low smoke zone.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Local authorities are responsible for the enforcement of the smoky coal ban within their areas and have a range of powers available to them, including the option to issue an on the spot fine with a penalty range of €250 to €1000.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie