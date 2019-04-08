Smyths Toys issue recall of toy doll due to level of phthalates the products contain

SMYTHS TOYS HAS issued a recall of the IMC Cry Babies Nala doll.

The toy has been recalled due to the level of phthalates it contains.

This product has been on sale in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom in a number of Smyths Toys outlets. Around 1,260 units have been sold in the Republic.

The recall affects the following serial numbers only: 18/10657/-36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46

This serial number can be found in the battery compartment of the doll.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) announced the recalls on its website this afternoon. It has also issued advice to those to bought the product.

“First, you should identify the serial number of your product. If your product has one of the serial numbers detailed above, you should stop using the product immediately,” the CCPC said.

The Commission is also asking consumers to return the product and packaging to a Smyths Toys store. Smyths Toys will be aware of the recall and a refund will be offered.

If the product was purchased online, consumers can call Smyths Toys customer service on 091 336 890 or complete the online contact form here.