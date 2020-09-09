This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

Less than half of schools providing medical grade face masks to SNAs, survey finds

That’s according to a survey conducted by trade union Fórsa.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 3:53 PM
1 hour ago 4,773 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5200201
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

JUST UNDER HALF of schools have provided medical grade face masks to special needs assistants (SNA), according to a new survey.

The online survey of Fórsa’s SNA members found that just 49% of 2,100 respondent were able to confirm that their school had provided medical grade face masks, while 17% reported that they had been asked to re-use PPE equipment. 

The Fórsa trade union represents more than 11,000 SNAs nationwide. The survey response represents a return of more than 12% of the entire SNA workforce in schools.

Asked if their school had provided medical grade face masks, a fifth of SNA respondents (21%) said the masks they were provided did not meet the industry standard EN14683.

Almost a third (29%) said they were unsure if the masks provided were up to standard.

Almost half (49%) said that the masks provided were the correct standard.

Asked if they had been told to re-use PPE (contrary to HSE guidelines), 17% of SNAs reported that they had been asked to reuse this equipment, while almost 10% of respondents said they had been told that their school had no more money for PPE, or that no more PPE would be available.

“These are truly shocking results which demonstrate a callous disregard for thousands of SNAs. Medical grade face masks are the basic level of personal protective equipment and are routinely provided to staff in all healthcare settings,” Fórsa’s head of education Andy Pike said. 

SNAs cannot practice social distancing at work. They need this minimal standard of protection.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If only half of SNAs are able to confirm they’re receiving appropriate equipment, we have to conclude that half our schools are insufficiently prepared to be operating, while at the same time putting students and staff at risk of infection,” Pike said.

He said that Fórsa’s “next step” is to “send the list of non-compliant schools to the Department of Education. 

The survey collected data on the provision and use of PPE between Friday 4 September and Tuesday 8 September. The survey captured data from 1,296 primary schools, 496 secondary schools and 337 special schools and represents the most comprehensive research to date on the use of PPE across the schools sector.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie