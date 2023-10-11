Fears extra 1,200 SNA posts from next September 'doesn't go far enough'

THE ADDITIONAL ALLOCATION of over 1,200 special needs assistants (SNAs) in the Budget has been welcomed, but the sector’s trade union says there are already recruitment issues as a result of pay and conditions.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe announced funding for the recruitment of the additional roles as part of his Budget speech yesterday alongside an additional 740 special education teachers.

He said that as a result, Ireland will have the highest number of SNAs we have ever had in the education system.

Fleshing out the details at a press conference in Government Buildings today, Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan said that the 1,216 SNA positions will be put in place from September 2024.

Of the 1,216 new SNAs – 806 will go to special classes, 260 will be allocated to mainstream schools, and 150 will go to special schools.

While the move has been welcomed by some opposition parties and Fórsa – the trade union which represents 13,000 SNAs- there has been a warning that conditions must be improved if new entrants are to be attracted to the sector.

Social Democrats’ TD Gary Gannon said increased rates of pay for SNAs and ringfenced funding for the continued professionalisation of the role is needed.

Meanwhile, Fórsa’s head of education Andy Pike said that the additional allocation of SNAs in yesterday’s Budget “probably doesn’t go far enough but is welcome”.

Pike said that the additional SNA posts should be some assistance to schools but he noted that there is already a recruitment issue in the sector.

He explained that many schools want SNAs to hold a minimum level 6 QQ1 qualification but that this isn’t a requirement set by the Department of Education.

“That’s an issue that is in play. One of the things the Department wants to do is make the role of an SNA a more attractive career option. That would really help attract more into the area,” he said.

“That’s essentially what the government needs to grasp – rather than seeing SNAs as an unqualified workforce, they need to see it as one to be valued.

“There are recruitment issues out there mainly because people don’t see it as a career where they are valued and where they will get sufficient training.”

Earlier this month, the Department of Education announced a SNA Workforce Development Plan which will be established over the next two years to review and develop the SNA role.

“Pay is an underlying issue as is the fact that when you become an SNA you can’t become anything else,” Pike said.

Fórsa would like to see the professionalisation of the SNA role, with Pike pointing out that it is one of the few single grade civil service jobs where there is no career progression.

Meeting pupils needs

On whether the additional allocation of SNAs and special education teachers will sufficiently meet demand, Pike said it is hard to say as there is difficulty estimating how many SNAs are needed.

Minister Madigan said that it is up to each individual school to decide to deploy SNA resources as they see fit.

“The general rule is that the child with the greatest need, will receive the greatest support and that’s really the mantra when you’re talking about SNAs,” she said.

In addition to the increased allocation of SNAs for next year, 744 additional Special Education Needs Teachers will be allocated – providing for 2,700 new places for children with special educational needs.

The additional allocations will cost a total of €82m.