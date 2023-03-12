SNL under fire for joke playing on Irish stereotypes ahead of Oscars

US COMEDY SHOW Saturday Night Live is facing criticism today after a joke on yesterday’s show played on Irish stereotypes ahead of the Oscars this evening.

A sketch with impressions of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who are among nominees at tonight’s awards, included jokes portraying the Irish accent as incomprehensible and Irish people’s consumption of alcohol.

The Banshees of Inisherin has received nine nominations at this year’s Oscars, with Colin Farrell up for Best Actor and Brendan Gleeson in the running for Best Supporting Actor.

The sketch featured two of SNL’s cast members doing impressions of the two actors being asked questions on the red carpet, to which they gave incomprehensible responses intended to mimic an Irish accent.

“Wow, and they haven’t even started drinking yet,” an interviewer responds.

The line was delivered despite Colin Farrell having spoken publicly about his decision more than two decades ago to be sober.

The sketch has attracted criticism among Irish viewers, including Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

Lisa McGee / Twitter

Actor Alan Mehdizadeh wrote on Twitter: “Well done SNL! You’ve managed to mock an entire nation, belittle someone who’s had a very public battle with alcohol, and you’ve managed to do it all without being even vaguely funny.”

Gleeson and Farrell both appeared on an episode of SNL last year while promoting The Banshees of Inisherin.

Gleeson hosted an episode of the show in October, with Farrell making a cameo during his opening monologue.

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles tonight from 8pm local time - 12am in Ireland.

The Journal Assistant News Editor Aoife Barry will be in attendance to bring live updates from the event, where many nominated Irish cast and crew will be waiting in anticipation for their category.