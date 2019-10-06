This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 6 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US show Saturday Night Live takes on Maura Higgins in comedy sketch

British reality show Love Island proved to be a hit with US audiences watching online this summer

By Conor McCrave Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 12:49 PM
21 minutes ago 4,578 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4839385
Maura and other islanders feature in the new comedy sketch.
Image: Matt Crossick
Maura and other islanders feature in the new comedy sketch.
Maura and other islanders feature in the new comedy sketch.
Image: Matt Crossick

US TV SHOW Saturday Night Live (SNL) has taken on this year’s Love Island UK castmates, including Ireland’s Maura Higgins, in a new comedy sketch.

The British reality show proved to be a hit with US audiences watching online this summer, with actresses Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer admitting they were fans of the show and in particular, fans of Longford-woman Maura Higgins. 

The long-running SNL series has honed in on the success of the show with its cast taking on Higgins and other islanders including Lucie and Ovie. 

A clip posted online shows one of the islanders struggling to get up from one of the many bean-bags that were dotted around the villa for the series, while another scene pokes fun at their accents.

“Tune in as they face challenges like getting up from a beanbag. You will watch 50 hours of this. You think you won’t but you will.” the sketch narrator says. 

Maura was lauded as the star of the series this year for her strong and outspoken personality. 

At the time the show was airing, Amy Schumer recorded a video in which she says: “I want to give a shout out to Maura. She’s just like my homie, I feel very connected to her.”

“I just want to say I am loving this season of Love Island. I love every season of Love Island but this seasons is especially great,” she said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie