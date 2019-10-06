US show Saturday Night Live takes on Maura Higgins in comedy sketch

Maura and other islanders feature in the new comedy sketch.

US TV SHOW Saturday Night Live (SNL) has taken on this year’s Love Island UK castmates, including Ireland’s Maura Higgins, in a new comedy sketch.

The British reality show proved to be a hit with US audiences watching online this summer, with actresses Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer admitting they were fans of the show and in particular, fans of Longford-woman Maura Higgins.

The long-running SNL series has honed in on the success of the show with its cast taking on Higgins and other islanders including Lucie and Ovie.

A clip posted online shows one of the islanders struggling to get up from one of the many bean-bags that were dotted around the villa for the series, while another scene pokes fun at their accents.

“Tune in as they face challenges like getting up from a beanbag. You will watch 50 hours of this. You think you won’t but you will.” the sketch narrator says.

Maura was lauded as the star of the series this year for her strong and outspoken personality.

At the time the show was airing, Amy Schumer recorded a video in which she says: “I want to give a shout out to Maura. She’s just like my homie, I feel very connected to her.”

“I just want to say I am loving this season of Love Island. I love every season of Love Island but this seasons is especially great,” she said.