Sunday 26 January, 2020
Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for the west of the country

Showers are expected to reach most parts of the country overnight.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 12:36 PM
Image: Shutterstock/rootstock
Image: Shutterstock/rootstock

THE NATIONAL FORECASTER has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the west of the country tonight. 

Met Éireann issued the warning to come into effect from 6pm this evening and will remain in place until 11am tomorrow morning. 

The warning affects all counties in Connacht as well as Donegal and Cavan. 

“Tonight and on Monday morning, wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground,” it said. 

Temperatures in some places will fall to freezing, reaching  -1 degrees in some places, while showers are expected to reach most parts of the country. 

“Wintry showers in all areas early tonight, but becoming confined mainly to Ulster, Connacht and west Munster later in the night.”

The snow and ice warning is expected to be lifted by mid morning tomorrow when “blustery showers and sunny spells” will cover much of the country. Top temperatures will reach around six degrees. 

Despite a cold start to the week, temperatures will increase slightly later in the week, reaching 10 degrees on Wednesday. 

