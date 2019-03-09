This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cold weekend ahead after Met Éireann issues Status Yellow snow-ice warning for nine counties

There was widespread wintry showers in parts of Ulster, Connacht and Leinster overnight.

By Sean Murray Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 8,333 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4532077
The warning applied primarily to counties in the northern half of the country.
Image: Met Éireann
The warning applied primarily to counties in the northern half of the country.
The warning applied primarily to counties in the northern half of the country.
Image: Met Éireann

PARTS OF THE country are facing sleet and snow this weekend, after Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow warning for nine counties late last night.

It advised that wintry showers overnight and early today would lead to snowfall accumulations of 1 to 5cm.

This warning applied to Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo until this morning. 

The day will start off blustery and windy with heavy or prolonged thundery showers. The south of the country will enjoy the driest and brightest weather today, with top temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees.

Early tonight, rain will turn to sleet and snow over much of Munster and Leinster, Met Éireann forecast. This will gradually clear overnight, but a separate band of rain, sleet and snow will move in from the west overnight.

The forecaster said that Sunday will be a “very cold day” with sunny spells and scattered showers. These showers will be confined to the west and north, with wintry downpours on higher ground.

Further ahead into next week, this period of unsettled weather is set to continue with temperatures barely getting beyond 10 and 11 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply suspicious': Sam Smyth and Eamon Dunphy wrote concerned letter to Jackson accuser in 1988
    162,934  152
    2
    		This Co Clare singer will represent Ireland in the Eurovision in Israel
    79,045  169
    3
    		'An unspeakable tragedy': Woman and teenage daughter found dead in Newry flat named
    70,058  78
    Fora
    1
    		Burger joint BuJo wants to topple a decade-old planning rule so it can keep selling food to-go
    184  0
    2
    		Enterprise Ireland wants to bring 'clarity' for startups navigating hundreds of State supports
    108  0
    3
    		Three ways innovators can address gender bias in artificial intelligence
    78  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    42,208  97
    2
    		Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    37,952  124
    3
    		Joe's trust in JVDF, interesting bench calls and more selection talking points
    23,995  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A couple on First Dates seemed absolutely destined for each other, but things didn't quite work out
    16,762  0
    2
    		In defence of 'Wish You Were Gay' by Billie Eilish, amid the controversy it's causing
    4,770  0
    3
    		These are the gaeilgeoirí you should be following on Insta this Seachtain na Gaeilge
    4,647  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Families of Ballymurphy massacre victims refuse to meet Karen Bradley
    GARDAí
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    COURT
    Man appears in court charged over 'racially abusive' Facebook clip
    Man appears in court charged over 'racially abusive' Facebook clip
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    R Kelly taken into custody again for failing to pay child support

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie