Cold weekend ahead after Met Éireann issues Status Yellow snow-ice warning for nine counties

The warning applied primarily to counties in the northern half of the country.

PARTS OF THE country are facing sleet and snow this weekend, after Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow warning for nine counties late last night.

It advised that wintry showers overnight and early today would lead to snowfall accumulations of 1 to 5cm.

This warning applied to Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo until this morning.

The day will start off blustery and windy with heavy or prolonged thundery showers. The south of the country will enjoy the driest and brightest weather today, with top temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees.

Early tonight, rain will turn to sleet and snow over much of Munster and Leinster, Met Éireann forecast. This will gradually clear overnight, but a separate band of rain, sleet and snow will move in from the west overnight.

Windy early this morn,heavy or thundery showers, some wintry of sleet, snow or hail in parts of Ulst & N Lein. Today, rain will continue in Ulst. Drier further S. Late aft and eve, rain will spread from SW over Conn, Mun and Lein.Highs 6 to10C with fresh to strong, gusty W winds.

The forecaster said that Sunday will be a “very cold day” with sunny spells and scattered showers. These showers will be confined to the west and north, with wintry downpours on higher ground.

Further ahead into next week, this period of unsettled weather is set to continue with temperatures barely getting beyond 10 and 11 degrees.