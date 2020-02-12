This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Treacherous conditions on roads as snow/ice warning remains in place until later this morning

It’s going to be another cold one today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 7:13 AM
1 hour ago 11,177 Views 6 Comments
Snow scenes in west Wicklow yesterday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews,ie
Snow scenes in west Wicklow yesterday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews,ie

PEOPLE ARE BEING urged to take care on the roads this morning as icy and snowy conditions have been reported in many parts of the country.

A Met Éireann Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the entire country remains in place until 10am this morning.

Today is set to be another cold today with frost and ice widespread this morning. 

Scattered wintry showers will occur early on, but these will be mainly confined to the north and west by late morning, and clear most areas by the afternoon. 

The highest temperatures will be between 4 and 8 degrees.

AA Roadwatch says that icy conditions have been reported in parts of Cavan, Longford, Offaly, Galway and Clare.

Snow showers, meanwhile, are causing wet and slippery conditions in Wicklow, Laois, Kildare and Donegal.

Motorists are urged to slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking in these conditions.

Temperatures will dip below freezing in Connacht and Ulster this evening with lows further south of 2 to 5 degrees.

Looking further ahead, we’re set for a very unsettled few days with periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

