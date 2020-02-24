This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Status Yellow snow/ice warning in place for the country from tomorrow morning

The warning will remain in place until 9am on Wednesday.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 24 Feb 2020, 3:46 PM
The Status Yellow warning will be in place for the country from 6am on Tuesday.
Image: Met Éireann
The Status Yellow warning will be in place for the country from 6am on Tuesday.
The Status Yellow warning will be in place for the country from 6am on Tuesday.
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the entire country starting at 6am tomorrow morning.

The warning will be in place from 6am Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday morning.

The forecaster said there will be wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet. These will become increasingly widespread throughout tomorrow leading to some icy patches. 

Some snow accumulations will also occur. 

Tomorrow is set to be cold and windy, with sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. 

In marine warnings, a Status Yellow gale warning and a Status Yellow small craft warning remain in place.

This afternoon is expected to continue with bright intervals and a few showers, mainly near Atlantic coasts but spreading eastwards later on.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

