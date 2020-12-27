Wintry showers expected in north-west as status yellow warning issued

A YELLOW SNOW and ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Ulster and Leitrim.

Wintery showers are expected today, with some accumulations possible. There is a risk of icy stretches on untreated roads.

The warning is in effect in Leitrim and Donegal until 8pm tonight, while remains in effect in Northern Ireland until 10am on Monday.

Power outages are also being reported across the country, with hundreds of homes currently without power.

The ESB is currently working to fix approximately 824 power outages, with multiple outages across Cork and Kerry.

The largest outage is currently in Cappamore in Limerick, with 112 homes currently without power. Curragleigh in Cork follows with 107 homes without power.

Gale warning

A Status Yellow gale warning is also in effect on Irish coastal waters today, with north to northwest winds will reach gale force 8 or 9 from Carnsore Point to Erris Head to Fair Head.

South to southwest winds veering northwest may reach gale force 8 tonight from Fair Point to Howth Head to Carnsore Point.