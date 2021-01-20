#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Snow-ice warning issued for Wicklow, with heavy rain expected in south Munster and Leinster

Heavy rain expected in Leinster will turn to sleet or snow in the afternoon, Met Éireann said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 9:23 AM
1 hour ago 9,916 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5330027
Leinster's highest mountain, Lugnaquilla in the Wicklow Mountains, covered in snow in February last year.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Leinster's highest mountain, Lugnaquilla in the Wicklow Mountains, covered in snow in February last year.
Leinster's highest mountain, Lugnaquilla in the Wicklow Mountains, covered in snow in February last year.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A STATUS YELLOW snow-ice warning has been issued for Co Wicklow, valid from 10am today until 7pm. 

Met Éireann said there would be falls of sleet and snow today with significant snow accumulations on hills and mountains in Wicklow.

Heavy rain in south Munster and Leinster is forecast for today, which will turn to sleet or snow in parts of Leinster this afternoon, especially on high ground.

Elsewhere, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures this afternoon of 3 to 6 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

This evening and early tonight, rain and any sleet or snow in the east will clear.

Tonight will bring clear spells and scattered wintry showers, a few possibly thundery. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and icy patches in many areas.

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for all counties until noon today.

The UK Met Office said that there would be heavy rain and hill snow later which would likely cause disruption. 

