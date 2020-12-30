#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 December 2020
Snow and ice warnings for 11 counties as temperatures set to drop as low as -3 degrees

Wrap up warm.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 8:22 AM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

IT’S SET TO be a cold and frosty day with snow/ice warnings in place for some counties. 

A Status Yellow snow/ice is currently in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford. This will remain in place until midday. 

Met Éireann has warned that further falls of snow in place this morning will lead to accumulations in some areas. 

In the North, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow ice and snow warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. This warning kicked in at 3pm yesterday and will remain in place until just before midnight tonight. 

Looking at the general forecast, today is set to be very cold with frost and icy conditions gradually clearing. 

There will be rain and sleet over Munster with some falls of snow, but this will clear by afternoon. It will be brighter elsewhere with scattered wintry showers, especially in northern and western coastal counties. 

Tonight will again be very cold with frost and ice. 

Showers, some wintry, will continue to feed into northern and western coastal counties, but there will be clear spells elsewhere. 

Temperatures are to drop as low as -3 degrees tonight. 

Tomorrow is forecast to be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning wintry in places. Met Éireann has warned there is a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. 

Hayley Halpin
