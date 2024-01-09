Advertisement
People walk their dogs in a snow covered park in Finglas, March 2023.
Wintertime

Poll: Are you hoping for a snow day?

It’s snowing lightly in parts of Waterford and Cork, leading to some dreaming of a full blown snow day.
11
6.2k
1 hour ago

PEOPLE IN PARTS of the southern counties woke to a light dusting of snowfall this morning, as temperatures dropped below freezing last night. 

With temperatures set to plummet to -3 degrees tonight again, and it’s set to be very cold until the end of the week. This morning there was a flurry of snow in Bantry, Co Cork. 

Met Éireann has forecasted icy patches and frost across the country, but it’s not clear just how much sneachta we will have before the weather becomes milder again. 

We missed out on a white Christmas, but, we want to know, are you hoping for a snow day in the near future? 


Poll Results:

Yes! I miss having snowy weather.  (622)
No, I'm not a fan of the cold full stop.  (529)
I don't mind. (143)



Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
