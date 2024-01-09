Poll: Are you hoping for a snow day?

PEOPLE IN PARTS of the southern counties woke to a light dusting of snowfall this morning, as temperatures dropped below freezing last night.

With temperatures set to plummet to -3 degrees tonight again, and it’s set to be very cold until the end of the week. This morning there was a flurry of snow in Bantry, Co Cork.

Met Éireann has forecasted icy patches and frost across the country, but it’s not clear just how much sneachta we will have before the weather becomes milder again.

We missed out on a white Christmas, but, we want to know, are you hoping for a snow day in the near future?

