Some wintry snaps of Ireland this week as more snow sweeps across the country

A STATUS YELLOW snow warning is currently in place for most parts of the country with Met Éireann forecasting accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas.

The forecast said sleet and snow in the southwest will gradually extend towards Munster, Connacht and south Leinster during the day, with snow accumulations leading to some hazardous conditions.

Tonight, there will be sleet and snow in Munster, Connacht and Leinster early on. This will be largely confined to Leinster throughout the night, with rain continuing towards the south coast. Temperatures will stay between one and minus two degrees

AA Roadwatch is advising all road users to take extra care and drive at a reduced speed in affected areas.

So far snowfall is affecting road conditions in Thurles, Nenagh, Tipperary Town, and western parts of Galway.

Gardaí in Wicklow are advising the public to avoid the Sally Gap until further notice due to treacherous conditions there.

Here are a few photos of how parts of the country looked like this past week, starting first with scenes from the foothills of Mount Errigal in Co Donegal.

Source: Ian Miller

A room with a view (of Mount Errigal) at the Miller house. Source: Iain Miller

Dublin city Center covered in a light dusting of snow. Source: Sam Boal/RN

Dublin city pigeons have seen worse. Source: Sam Boal/RN

Dodder Valley Park, Co Dublin Wednesday.

Youghal beach, Co Cork. Source: John Claude McCarthy

A sheep in the snow at Glenasmole, Co. Dublin. Source: PA/NiallCarson

Ice formations on the Cooley mountains in County Louth Source: PA

If you have some photos of your own you’d like to share, send them our way: tips@thejournal.ie.