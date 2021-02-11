#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Thursday 11 February 2021
Some wintry snaps of Ireland this week as more snow sweeps across the country

AA Roadwatch is advising all road users to take extra care and drive at a reduced speed in affected areas.

By Adam Daly Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 3:22 PM
A STATUS YELLOW snow warning is currently in place for most parts of the country with Met Éireann forecasting accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas.  

The forecast said sleet and snow in the southwest will gradually extend towards Munster, Connacht and south Leinster during the day, with snow accumulations leading to some hazardous conditions. 

Tonight, there will be sleet and snow in Munster, Connacht and Leinster early on. This will be largely confined to Leinster throughout the night, with rain continuing towards the south coast. Temperatures will stay between one and minus two degrees

So far snowfall is affecting road conditions in Thurles, Nenagh, Tipperary Town, and western parts of Galway.

Gardaí in Wicklow are advising the public to avoid the Sally Gap until further notice due to treacherous conditions there. 

Here are a few photos of how parts of the country looked like this past week, starting first with scenes from the foothills of Mount Errigal in Co Donegal. 

20210125_153626-01 Source: Ian Miller

20210123_142204-01

20210122_154618-01 Source: Ian Miller

Errigal from house A room with a view (of Mount Errigal) at the Miller house. Source: Iain Miller

 

stand alone 611 Dublin city Center covered in a light dusting of snow. Source: Sam Boal/RN

stand alone 161 Dublin city pigeons have seen worse. Source: Sam Boal/RN

IMG_7482 Dodder Valley Park, Co Dublin Wednesday.

20210210_101119 Youghal beach, Co Cork. Source: John Claude McCarthy

winter-weather-feb-9th-2021 A sheep in the snow at Glenasmole, Co. Dublin. Source: PA/NiallCarson

winter-weather-feb-8th-2021 Ice formations on the Cooley mountains in County Louth Source: PA

If you have some photos of your own you’d like to share, send them our way: tips@thejournal.ie.

