Advertisement
File photo of snow covering Lugnaquilla. Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews
Weather

Arctic air will make next week very cold with 'some snow showers' expected

Snow showers may fall in parts of the country on Monday.
3
2.2k
18 minutes ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS said there could be some snow coverings in parts of the country in the early days of next week.

Arctic air over Ireland on Monday means we can expect crisp sunny weather, but also some snow showers in the north and west of the country.

Ulster and counties Mayo and Sligo are “more in line to maybe see some snow showers” says Met Éireann’s operational meteorologist Liz Walsh.

The risk of snow showers is due to cold northerly air coming over the ocean towards Ireland, picking up moisture as it travels over the water eventually arriving on the Ulster coast.

As the showers come further inland they will lose their strength, so it’s unlikely snow will be seen further south and east.

Walsh says the air is so cold that temperatures are not expected to reach above 4 degrees, with a lot of areas not reaching above one or two degrees.

She added that while the majority of the country will be cold and sunny, frost may form at night and could create some icy conditions if the frost is slow to clear.

By the end of the next week Ireland will be experiencing warm southerly winds, meaning a return to wet and windy conditions.

In the UK, the Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland on Monday. 

The Met Office say there will be showers, “initially falling as snow” over higher ground and sleet and rain elsewhere. However, showers will fall as snow to all levels during the day as increasingly cold air comes up from the south.

Up to 5cm of snow is likely on higher routes with a few centimetres expected at lower levels. The warning is in place from 3am to 12am.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     