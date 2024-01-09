Advertisement
Snow in West Waterford this morning. Virginia Sandoval
Weather

Cold snap to continue with light snowfall in some places this morning and -3 degrees expected

People in parts of Cork and Waterford have woken up to a light dusting of snow, as temperatures are to fall below freezing once again tonight.
THE COLD SNAP is set to continue today as people in some localities in the south and south east of the country woke up to a light dusting of snow this morning. 

Temperatures are expected to plummet to -3 degrees tonight, with a Cold Weather Advisory in place until Friday night.

Met Éireann has is forecasted sharp and severe frost, icy patches and dense fog at times which could lead to dangerous travelling conditions. 

Today is to be cold and cloudy early on, with some sunny spells developing as the morning goes on. Temperatures will struggle to reach highs between 2 and 5 degrees. 

Parts of Cork, Waterford and other counties had a sprinkle of sneachta overnight, as Met Éireann had promised “wintry flurries” in places.

It is currently snowing in Bantry, Co Cork.

Tonight will be mainly dry, with below freezing temperatures expected, people should be aware of the potential for widespread frost and icy patches. 

Tomorrow is to be very cold with frost and ice slowly clearing in the morning, and some good winter sunshine breaking through before afternoon. 

It will be mostly dry throughout the day with temperature highs of 3 to 7 degrees. 

Wednesday night will see temperatures drop below zero once again, with lows of 0 to -2 degrees in western counties, and milder temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in the east.

It will continue to be very cold as the week goes on, with milder weather on Friday, but a return to below freezing temperatures on both nights of the weekend. 

The Father Peter McVerry Trust yesterday asked to public the report anyone who they see sleeping rough, ahead of the low temperatures, to the charity through their portal. 

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has said that drivers must slow down and maintain a safe distance between themselves and other motorists when they are driving in fog.

In a video, posted to X, formerly Twitter, yesterday, the RSA said drivers must make sure their fog lights are on when driving in dense fog. The authority has reminded drivers that they must turn off their fog lights once the fog has cleared.

An RSA spokesperson also reminded drivers to use their defrost settings on their windshields or direct their heaters towards their windows to avoid freezing fog from blocking their views.

The agency added that, at junctions, drivers can turn down their radio and roll down their windows in order to listen for on-coming traffic at junctions when driving in fog.

People are being asked to keep updated locally on conditions in their area before setting out on journeys at night, and to take extra care when driving.

Eimer McAuley
