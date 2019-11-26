Snow Patrol cancel tonight's sold-out Olympia gig due to illness

SNOW PATROL HAS cancelled its sold-out concert in the Olympia, Dublin tonight as a result of illness.

The band made the announcement on its social media this afternoon.

The statement read: “So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the Olympia Theatre Dublin.

“Information on refunds will follow shortly. We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise. SP. x”

Tickets can be refunded in full at point of purchase, according to promoter MCD.

So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the @olympiatheatre dublin. Information on refunds will follow shortly. We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise. SP.x — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) November 26, 2019 Source: Snow Patrol /Twitter

In June, Snow Patrol cancelled a number of upcoming tour dates, including a performance at Glastonbury festival, as a result of “serious” injury.

The Guardian reported at the time that the band’s guitarist Johnny McDaid required surgery for a serious neck injury and that guitarist Nathan Connolly was also on leave from the band as he was recovering from nerve damage.