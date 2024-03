IT WAS A surprise for many of us this morning to wake up to homes and gardens blanketed in snow.

As the snow settled on mountains, parks and streets on what is the first day of meteorological spring, here are some images of scenes from around the country.

Phoenix Park Mark Reilly Mark Reilly

Early risers @SavetheHellfire @SavetheHellfire

Advertisement

Children playing in Esker Educate Together School in Lucan @LindaEsker @LindaEsker

Benbulbin @AnnieWestdotcom @AnnieWestdotcom

Dublin Zoo Brendan Walsh Brendan Walsh

Snow falling in Glasnevin Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

Blessington L Byrne L Byrne

Royal Hospital Kilmainham (IMMA) Anne in Dublin 8 Anne in Dublin 8

A dog enjoying the snow in Johnstown Park, Glasnevin Leon Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leon Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie