Cold Snaps: Pictures of wintry scenes from across the country as snow blankets Ireland

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MUCH OF IRELAND has been pounded by snow and icy conditions since the early morning making for inconvenient, but often rather picturesque, scenes.
A Status Orange weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for 13 counties until midnight, with a second Orange warning then taking effect in Leinster from midnight until the morning.
We’ve gathered some of the best photos from across the country that illustrate the kind of havoc today’s weather is wreaking on Irish roads.
Vehicles gone off the road in Clare, by Liam Burke
Hazardous driving conditions in Barna, Limerick via Limerick City Council
Ardateggle, Co Laois
Holy Trinity Church
Conor Pass, Co Kerry via Kerry County Council
Rockmount, Co Clare
Lovely snowy morning at Rockmount. Co. Clare #sneachta #snow— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2023
❄️🌨️☃️☃️
Video courtesy of Cathal McMahan pic.twitter.com/f0aJmcZaKR
The Hellfire Club, Dublin Mountains
"You might just as well say," added the March Hare, "that 'I like what I get' is the same thing as 'I get what I like'!" #snow #sneachta #weather #thursdaymorning @deric_tv @Dublin14Weather @Irishwildlife @UNBiodiversity @ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/jS8jPluvKo— SavetheHellfire (@SavetheHellfire) March 9, 2023
If you’ve snapped a particularly picturesque photo of this week’s ice, frost or snow, you can submit it here or to tips@thejournal.ie for the chance to have it featured on our site and social media channels
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site