Cold Snaps: Pictures of wintry scenes from across the country as snow blankets Ireland

MUCH OF IRELAND has been pounded by snow and icy conditions since the early morning making for inconvenient, but often rather picturesque, scenes.

A Status Orange weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for 13 counties until midnight, with a second Orange warning then taking effect in Leinster from midnight until the morning.

We’ve gathered some of the best photos from across the country that illustrate the kind of havoc today’s weather is wreaking on Irish roads.

Vehicles gone off the road in Clare, by Liam Burke

Hazardous driving conditions in Barna, Limerick via Limerick City Council

Ardateggle, Co Laois

Holy Trinity Church

Conor Pass, Co Kerry via Kerry County Council

Rockmount, Co Clare

Lovely snowy morning at Rockmount. Co. Clare #sneachta #snow

❄️🌨️☃️☃️

Video courtesy of Cathal McMahan pic.twitter.com/f0aJmcZaKR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2023

The Hellfire Club, Dublin Mountains

If you’ve snapped a particularly picturesque photo of this week’s ice, frost or snow, you can submit it here or to tips@thejournal.ie for the chance to have it featured on our site and social media channels