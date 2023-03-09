Advertisement

Thursday 9 March 2023 Dublin: 3°C
PA
# Snow
Cold Snaps: Pictures of wintry scenes from across the country as snow blankets Ireland
Some of the best pictures of the day.
3.8k
2
50 minutes ago

MUCH OF IRELAND has been pounded by snow and icy conditions since the early morning making for inconvenient, but often rather picturesque, scenes. 

A Status Orange weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for 13 counties until midnight, with a second Orange warning then taking effect in Leinster from midnight until the morning.

We’ve gathered some of the best photos from across the country that illustrate the kind of havoc today’s weather is wreaking on Irish roads.

Vehicles gone off the road in Clare, by Liam Burke

download (43)

 

Snow Clare 6

Hazardous driving conditions in Barna, Limerick via Limerick City Council

barna limerick

Ardateggle, Co Laois

PA PA

Holy Trinity Church

spring-weather-mar-7th-2023 PA PA

Conor Pass, Co Kerry via Kerry County Council 

kerry conor pass

Rockmount, Co Clare

The Hellfire Club, Dublin Mountains

If you’ve snapped a particularly picturesque photo of this week’s ice, frost or snow, you can submit it here or to tips@thejournal.ie for the chance to have it featured on our site and social media channels 

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
