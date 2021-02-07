Temperatures to drop as low as -2 this evening as sleet and snow forecast

IT’S GOING TO be a cold day throughout the country as a new cold snap moves in, with Met Éireann forecasting sleet and snow over the coming days.

There’s also a risk of more widespread sleet and snow to move in on Thursday.

An advisory from the forecaster of very cold conditions kicked in this morning and is set to last until Wednesday. No weather warnings have yet been issued.

Parts of Munster will wake up up to frost this morning with cloudy conditions forecast around the country.

There’ll be outbreaks of rain and drizzle in parts of north Leinster and Ulster that will move southwards and then die out.

There’ll be some bright spells this afternoon with highest temperatures between 2 and 5 degrees.

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry, Met Éireann said. Sleet and snow is forecast for the northern half of Leinster and eastern half of Ulster.

Lowest temperatures will range between -2 and 2 degrees with a widespread sharp or severe frost and icy patches tonight.

Tomorrow will be “very cold”, Met Éireann said, with bright or sunny spells.

There’ll be scattered sleet and snow in the eastern half of the country, and in south Munster. Highest temperatures will be 1 to 4 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Looking ahead, it’s going to remain very cold throughout the week with sharp ice and frost at nights.

On Monday night, temperatures could reach as low as -3 and then -4 on Tuesday night.

Met Éireann said there is “some uncertainty” on exact details for the weather on Thursday and Friday but that current indications say that snow will become more widespread.

It added that “significant accumulations” are possible before it turns to rain later on Thursday.