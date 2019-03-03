This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 March, 2019
In pics: Snowy Sunday across Ireland as motorists are urged to keep their eyes on the road

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 5:31 PM
25 minutes ago 7,126 Views 16 Comments
PastedImage-60349 Phoenix Park in Dublin. Source: Barbara Kilbride

SNOW FALLS ACROSS the country are affecting road routes with sections of the M4, M7, M8 and M9 either covered in snow or with poor visibility.. 

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place across Leinster and in Tipperary with Met Éireann saying this will remain in place until 8am tomorrow morning. 

The forecaster says that heavy rain over much of Leinster, Munster and parts of south Ulster will continue to fall as sleet and snow in places, giving some accumulations of snow and poor driving conditions. 

PastedImage-11487 This picture of today's snow was taken in Co Offaly. Source: Sarah Fogarty

Poor driving conditions are being reported in several areas, especially in the midlands, with gardaí saying that routes around Tipperary, Kilkenny, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Meath all affected.

Kildare County Council has also urged motorists to be extra cautious and has said that motorists are being urged to concentrate on the road ahead instead of recording videos of falling snow.

PastedImage-77431 Heavy snow bending branches in south KIldare.

“We all know how treacherous driving conditions can be as a result of snow. Drivers should concentrate on the road ahead and managing their vehicle safely instead of recording videos as they drive,” said Road Safety Office Declan Keogh.

Doing the latter is illegal and it takes away the drivers ability to control and manage the vehicle safely. It may also result in a collision which could end up far worse than the driver expected. 

PastedImage-11796 Tallaght in south county Dublin

There are significant delays on the M8 as emergency services are clearing a collision between junctions 3 and 4 northbound. 

Dublin’s M50 motorway is also experiencing some snowfalls but road maintenance crews have said that it is melting on contact.

Despite this, motorists are being urged to drive with care by increasing braking distances and keeping wipers and lights on. 

Kerry County Council has also urged motorists to be careful with accumulations on the N21.  

