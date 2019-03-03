In pics: Snowy Sunday across Ireland as motorists are urged to keep their eyes on the road

Phoenix Park in Dublin. Source: Barbara Kilbride

SNOW FALLS ACROSS the country are affecting road routes with sections of the M4, M7, M8 and M9 either covered in snow or with poor visibility..

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place across Leinster and in Tipperary with Met Éireann saying this will remain in place until 8am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster says that heavy rain over much of Leinster, Munster and parts of south Ulster will continue to fall as sleet and snow in places, giving some accumulations of snow and poor driving conditions.

This picture of today's snow was taken in Co Offaly. Source: Sarah Fogarty

Poor driving conditions are being reported in several areas, especially in the midlands, with gardaí saying that routes around Tipperary, Kilkenny, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Meath all affected.

Kildare County Council has also urged motorists to be extra cautious and has said that motorists are being urged to concentrate on the road ahead instead of recording videos of falling snow.

Heavy snow bending branches in south KIldare.

“We all know how treacherous driving conditions can be as a result of snow. Drivers should concentrate on the road ahead and managing their vehicle safely instead of recording videos as they drive,” said Road Safety Office Declan Keogh.

Doing the latter is illegal and it takes away the drivers ability to control and manage the vehicle safely. It may also result in a collision which could end up far worse than the driver expected.

Tallaght in south county Dublin

There are significant delays on the M8 as emergency services are clearing a collision between junctions 3 and 4 northbound.

Dublin’s M50 motorway is also experiencing some snowfalls but road maintenance crews have said that it is melting on contact.

Despite this, motorists are being urged to drive with care by increasing braking distances and keeping wipers and lights on.

Kerry County Council has also urged motorists to be careful with accumulations on the N21.