Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 22 March 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo Former Soccer AM hosts Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain.
# End of an era
Soccer AM to be axed after 30 years
The programme started back in 1995 but will finish up at the end of the current season.
7.1k
5
1 hour ago

SOCCER AM IS set to be axed after 30 years of the iconic weekend football show.

The programme started on Sky Sports back in 1995 but will finish up at the end of the current season, with 10 episodes left to air.

“Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers,” a Sky spokesperson said, as quoted by TalkSport.

“We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

“Just heard that Soccer AM is finishing at the end of the season,” Chris Kamara wrote on Twitter.

“I had 14 years of going through Premier League and EFL club dressing rooms. Training with Clubs for features and basically having a laugh. Fun part of my time at Sky.”

It’s being reported that Soccer AM’s 10.30am Saturday slot will be taken by Saturday Social.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     