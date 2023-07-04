Dublin TD Cian O' Callaghan appointed as first Deputy Leader of the Social Democrats

DUBLIN BAY NORTH TD Cian O’ Callaghan has announced that he has taken up the position of Deputy Leader of the Social Democrats.

He said he is looking forward to working with recently appointed leader Holly Cairns.

O’ Callaghan said he is delighted to be taking on this new post at “such an exciting time for the Social Democrats.”

“The momentum behind the party since Holly took over as leader has been phenomenal and puts us in a very strong position as we head into next year’s Local and European Elections.

“Along with my parliamentary party colleagues, councillors and valued members of the Social Democrats around the country, I look forward to continuing our journey as a growing political force in Ireland,” he added.

Welcoming the appointment, Cairns this evening said: “As both a TD for Dublin Bay North and through his role as party spokesperson on housing, Cian’s track record as a parliamentarian has been outstanding.

“Since his election, he has challenged the litany of failed housing policies by this Government – policies which have resulted in declining levels of home ownership, crippling rents and record numbers of people living in emergency homeless accommodation,” she added.

Prior to winning his Dáil seat, O’ Callaghan was a councillor for many years, and he is also a former Fingal Mayor.

He will be the first Deputy Leader the party has had, as previously co-leaders have been at the helm.

Former co-leaders Róisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy stepped aside in March of this year.

The party was established in 2015, by its original founders and co-leaders, Shortall, Murphy, and the now Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who defected to Fianna Fáil in the following year.

The centre-left party returned six TDs to the Dáil in 2020, doubling their seats.