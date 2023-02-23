New SocDem leader could be in place within two weeks, with Holly Cairns highly tipped

A NEW LEADER of the Social Democrats could be in place within a period of two weeks, it is understood.

The co-leaders of the Social Democrats, Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced yesterday that they are to stand down.

A question mark had long hung over leadership within the party after there were calls for a leadership contest two years ago.

The National Executive of the party will meet this evening to set out the rules as to how a new leader can be elected, however, Holly Cairns has been widely tipped by sources.

Shortall and Murphy founded the party in 2015, alongside Stephen Donnelly, who later left before joining Fianna Fáil in 2017. Therefore, this is the first time the party has faced the election of a new leader.

The Executive will put some detail on the finer points contained in the party’s constitution, which sets out that the party’s four other TDs – Cairns, Cian O’Callaghan, Gary Gannon and Jennifer Whitmore – are eligible to take up the position.

Timelines such as the date for close of nominations will be decided by the Executive, and if there is more than one candidate, it will go to a vote of all members of the party.

It is expected the close of nominations is likely to be in the next week or two weeks.

Shortall and Murphy said yesterday that they had spent many months considering stepping aside, but had decided now was the right time to allow for their successor to “put their own print” on the party before an election.

They remained coy on who their successor could be when asked by reporters.

Runners and riders

Cairns won a Dáil seat for Cork South West in the 2020 general election. It was the first time in more than 60 years that the constituency did not return a Fine Gael TD.

Cairns was previously a councillor for the Social Democrats who won her seat for the party in 2019 by just one vote. She is a farmer and a small business owner. She has led on a number of key issues for the party and been vocal on the issue of the mother and baby home scandal.

Dublin Bay North TD Cian O’Callaghan is also not ruling himself in or out of the race, but will make a decision in the next couple of days about whether he will throw his hat in the ring, it is understood.

He was elected first to Fingal County Council in 2009 as a member of the Labour Party and was re-elected in 2014 as an Independent before becoming a member of the Social Democrats.

Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon is also understood to be considering throwing his hat in the ring. Gannon was elected to Dublin City Council in 2014 before joining the party in 2015. He took a Dáil seat in 2020.