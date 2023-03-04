Social Democrats' support more than doubles after Holly Cairns elected leader

SUPPORT FOR THE Social Democrats has more than doubled in a month, following the election of Holly Cairns as its new leader, a new opinion poll suggests.

Meanwhile, support for Sinn Féin still far exceeds that of any other party in the country, though it has polled its rating result in 18 months.

The Ireland Thinks / Sunday Independent poll shows that support for the Social Democrats has more than doubled, from 5% to 9%, following the unopposed election of Cairns as leader this week, and subsequent media attention.

Sinn Féin ar at 29%, down two points on last month. The party is till far ahead of Fine Gael however, which sits at 21%, and Fianna Fáil on 19%.

Support for the third government party, the Green Party, remains at 4%, while both the Labour Party and Aontú have dropped a point to 3%. People Before Profit / Solidarity is at 2%, while Independents and others remain at 10%.

Ireland Thinks interviewed more than 1,162 voters for their poll on Friday, 3 March. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9%.