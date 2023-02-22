Social Democrats co-leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy to stand down

CATHERINE MURPHY AND Róisín Shortall are due to announce they will be stepping down as the co-leaders of the Social Democrats.

The Journal understands that the two leaders will make the announcement at a press conference at 3pm this afternoon.

Murphy and Shortall founded the party in 2015, alongside Stephen Donnelly, who later left before joining Fianna Fáil in 2017.

The party increased their representation in the Dáil from two to six in the 2020 General Election, with TDs Gary Gannon, Holly Cairns, Jennifer Whitmore and Cian O’Callaghan being elected.

Murphy has been a TD for Kildare North since 2011, while Shortall has represented Dublin North-West since 1992. Shortall was previously a junior health minister in the 2011 Fine Gael-Labour coalition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated